Betty Frances Bowyer Thomas
September 17, 2020
Betty Frances Bowyer Thomas "Betsy" Campbell, 88, of Roanoke, went to be with to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was a retired LPN and worked for several different health care centers. She was predeceased by her parents, Snead Bowyer and Nora Gray Bowyer; husband, Gordon Booker Campbell; daughter, Nerissa Mae Campbell Smith, and son-in-law, Charles E. "Chuck" Wade.
Surviving family includes daughters, Brenda Thomas Witt, Deborah C. Nunley, and Vanessa C. Wade; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Roger Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
