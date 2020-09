PerdueBrenda LouiseSeptember 11, 2020.Ms. Brenda Louise Perdue, entered her eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry L. Perdue and Margaret S. Perdue; and her siblings, Robert Perdue, Evelyn Smith, Constance P. Johnson and Carolyn P. McGhee. She leaves to cherish her memory her dear loved son, Ricky Perdue (Glenna ); two grandsons, Keenan and Ricky Jr.; remaining sibling, Edward Theron Swain (Barbara Swain); dedicated nieces, Michelle Woolfolk, Yvette Andrews, and Margaret Perdue; nephews, Xavier Swain and Marvin (Tony) Perdue; her aunt, Vashti Hunter; and a host of cousins, great nieces, nephews; and special friends, Della Millner and Rick Boyer.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 2 p.m., with family visitation at 1:30 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Home. Friends may view the remains on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.