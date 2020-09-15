Fariss MD.
Dr. Bruce L.
July 22, 1934-September 12, 2020
Dr. Bruce L. Fariss MD., age 86, of Allisonia, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born July 22, 1934 in Allisonia, he was the son of the late Alven Pierce Fariss and Hetty Jo Lindsay Fariss. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Justman; two grandsons, Gabriel Fariss and Todd Justman: brother, Don Fariss, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Bob DeHaven.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Tomasi Fariss of Allisonia; children, Adam Fariss and wife, Laura Fariss of Allisonia, Henry Fariss and Penny Kerr of Roanoke, Sarah Wilkes and husband, Dr. Trevor Wilkes of Roanoke, Caroline Fariss of Allisonia, Bruce Fariss Jr. and wife, April Fariss of Key West, Florida, Meg Deranick and husband, Mitch Deranick of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Susan Fariss and Jeff Russel of Washington, D.C.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Rachael DeHaven of Roanoke, Patricia George and husband, Clyde George of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother, Micheal Fariss and wife, Carole Fariss of Fredericksburg; Best Friend of 35 years, Sue Roope.
Outdoor Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Iron Heart Winery, 3742 Boone Furnace Road, Allisonia with Pastor Don Hanshew officiating. Face masks are required.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
.
Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.