HAINES
Carmen Jones
September 10, 1969
September 13, 2020
Carmen Jones Haines, age 51, of Riner, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was a member of the Sidney United Methodist Church and President of Sidney United Methodist Church Women. Carmen was a former employee of the Salvation Army.
She was preceded in death by her father, William R. "Bucky" Jones; paternal grandparents, Belt and Okla Jones; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Hazel Greene.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steve Haines of Riner; her mother, Pauline Jones of Bristol; her sister, Melanie Austin (Mike) of Kingsport, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Judy Haines of Radford; brother-in-law, William Haines (Hailey) of Christiansburg; nephew, Sherwood Haines of Christiansburg; niece, Adalyn Haines of Christiansburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Our thanks to Dr. DeEtta Ray and staff of the NRV Heart Clinic for their care of Carmen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations to Sidney UMC, 5333 Pineywoods Road, Riner, VA 24149.
The Haines family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
