BarlowCarolyn Diane PrestonMarch 4, 1945September 16, 2020Carolyn Diane Preston Barlow, 75, of Roanoke County, where she attended Roanoke County Public School, departed this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1945 to the late George Edward Preston Sr. and Dorothy L. McGeorge Preston. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joseph Wayne Preston Sr. and nieces, Lisa Preston, Tina Preston, and Tracy Board, and a great-niece, Lacole Board.She came to Christ at an early age and became a member of St. John A.M.E Church and later in life became a member of Garden of Prayer No. 7. She had worked Elizabeth Arden for 36 years but due to her health, she had to retire. Auntie was one of a kind and well respected with a beautiful heart and Soul. She was loved by so many and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her very much.Those left to cherish her memory are brothers, George (Tonie), Harold (Annie), and Kerwin (K.P.) Preston; sisters, Lowanda Taylor and Darlene Preston; nieces, Debra, Pamela, Rita, Melissa, Angela, Sandra, Dorothea, and Casina; nephews, Darryl Sr., Kevin Sr., Gregory, Anthony, Joseph Jr., and Jeremy; 19 great-nieces and nephews; 17 great-great-nieces and nephews; special devoted friends, Ms. Edith Johnson and Ms. Jean Fairfax, and a host of family and friends.A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton. Services will be private. Social distancing and face covering directives will be observed.