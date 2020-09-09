LeeCharles KentFebruary 3, 1938September 6, 2020Charles Kent Lee, age 82, of Radford, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va., on February 3, 1938, to the late John Kent and Allie Jones Lee.He is survived by his wife, Irene Mae Lee; daughter, Brenda Ann Lee; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Kent Jr. and Charlene Lee, Danny Ray and Alicia Lee, Dale Edward and Sharon Lee; sister, Joyce Kingrea; stepchildren, Dale Lawson and Vickie Albert; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial gardens. The family will receive friends and family from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.