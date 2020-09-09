1/1
Charles Kent Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee

Charles Kent

February 3, 1938

September 6, 2020

Charles Kent Lee, age 82, of Radford, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va., on February 3, 1938, to the late John Kent and Allie Jones Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Mae Lee; daughter, Brenda Ann Lee; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Kent Jr. and Charlene Lee, Danny Ray and Alicia Lee, Dale Edward and Sharon Lee; sister, Joyce Kingrea; stepchildren, Dale Lawson and Vickie Albert; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial gardens. The family will receive friends and family from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
(540) 552-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved