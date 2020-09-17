PICKEREL
Daniel Clay
September 15, 2020
Daniel Clay Pickerel, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his father, Mildred and Joe Pickerel, and his twin brother, Sammy.
Left to love and cherish him forever, is his wife, Cindi; daughter, Kim (Wayne) Thompson; son, Corey Pickerel; granddaughters, Jordan and Hannah Thompson; sisters, Martha (Carl) Padgett and Annette (Jeff) Giles; brother, Kenny Pickerel; brother-in-law, Rodney Billingsley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Danny retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 40 years of service. He loved playing cards, shooting pool and hanging out with his family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
