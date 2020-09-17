1/1
Daniel Clay Pickerel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PICKEREL

Daniel Clay

September 15, 2020

Daniel Clay Pickerel, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his father, Mildred and Joe Pickerel, and his twin brother, Sammy.

Left to love and cherish him forever, is his wife, Cindi; daughter, Kim (Wayne) Thompson; son, Corey Pickerel; granddaughters, Jordan and Hannah Thompson; sisters, Martha (Carl) Padgett and Annette (Jeff) Giles; brother, Kenny Pickerel; brother-in-law, Rodney Billingsley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Danny retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 40 years of service. He loved playing cards, shooting pool and hanging out with his family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved