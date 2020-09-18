I’m Darrell’s next door neighbor and he was a great man with a kind heart. We talked about food often and I remembered when he asked me if I added mustard to my potato salad like his Grandmother did. I told him that I did and made him some the next day. I cooked greens and shared some cake with him when I baked. I pray that God will continue to bless his family with comfort. Good thoughts and memories of Darrell will keep a smile on your face.

Betty Sasser

Neighbor