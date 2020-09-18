RobergeDeborah BrownMarch 28, 1961September 16, 2020Deborah Brown Roberge, age 59, of Rocky Mount, was born March 28, 1961, in Rocky Mount, Va., and came boldly into this world to join her mother, Jeanette Bradley Brown and her father, James Allen Brown. She was adored by both and was their youngest child. She has two sisters, Barbara Brown Hall and Janet Brown Gibson, and the three sisters have enjoyed being a triage of love, life and support throughout their time together. Her husband, Charles William Roberge, has been a soul mate enjoying her hobbies of race car events, fishing, and enjoying life. They have traveled but truly enjoyed their home, particularly their outdoor spaces for cookouts and relaxing. Her front porch was one of her most enjoyable spaces as she sat there almost every early morning watching the wild life come to feed, drinking her coffee, and watching the sunrise. Deborah was blessed with two wonderful brothers-in-law, Don Hall and David Gibson, as well as three nephews, Joseph Brown, Michelin and Ashley Hall, who always wanted to spend time enjoying Aunt Deb. The blessings continued with the nephews' spouses and children joining in the mix. Those spouses are Valerie Brown, Tim Wooster, and Ashley Dignam, along with children Adelynn and Rylan Brown and Ames and Axton Hall. As Deborah has made such a lasting and loving impression on all of her family and friends, there will be no option of forgetting this amazingly strong women. There will be a private family service held at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.