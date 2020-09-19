1/1
Dennis Bruce Porter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Porter

Dennis Bruce

July 21, 1943

September 12, 2020

Dennis Bruce Porter, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully after a sudden illness at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Clifton, Illinois.

He was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and served three years. Bruce was an Independent Financial Advisor with his own practice, Financial Strategies, and most recently retired from Morgan Stanley. Serving his clients' financial futures and developing those relationships brought him much personal satisfaction. Bruce loved his life. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife and friends, hiking, riding his bike, spending time at the cottage in the woods, and loving his family. He had love in his heart for God and is now at peace.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Byron Ervin Porter; his mother, Willough Mae Tracey; one brother, Raymond Porter; and three sisters, Marian Biggs, Dorothy Porter, and Shirley McPherson.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Nancy King Porter; his sons, Jason M. Porter, his wife Dara Lipton and grandson, Lucas Porter of Alexandria, Va.; Dennis B. Porter II of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Michael T. Porter of Knoxville, Tenn.; one daughter, Kimberly Houston and grandson, Jacob Wells of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous other beloved family members.

A graveside service, with COVID-19 social distancing, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St, Salem, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the First United Methodist Church, 125 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved