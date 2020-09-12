SUMNER
Donna Poff
September 10, 2020
Donna Poff Sumner, 85, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Laura Poff; husband, Erwin Sumner; brothers, Wayne and Bill Poff.
Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie Dodd (Ron); son, Kevin Sumner; grandchildren, Ronnie Dodd and Kayla Sumner; brother, Bobby Poff; half-brother, Gary Poff; and numerous other family members and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Chaplin Gary Kingery officiating. Interment will follow in Basham Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 3140 Chaparral Drive #106, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
.