LEONARD
Dorothy Fretz
August 5, 1940
September 15, 2020
Dorothy Fretz Leonard of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family, after a battle with brain cancer.
She was born on August 5, 1940, to the late Marvin Bloom Fretz and Dorothy Mae Fretz. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Max Fretz.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Susan Leonard and her husband, John Kiker, Sarah Leonard, and Anne Gregory and her husband, James Gregory. In addition, she has two grandchildren, Abigail and Jake Blackburn; step granddaughter, Jennifer Johnston; and step grandson, Garrett Gregory.
Dot was loved by her family and many friends, who were a significant part of her life. Besides enjoying decades with her when she was well, her closest friends were there for her during her illness. Dot was overjoyed to have them by her side with flowers, food, support, advice, and prayers when she needed them the most.
Dot was a graduate of Longwood College and spent her life raising her children and teaching. When she retired from teaching, she joined Edward Jones as a Branch Office Administrator where she worked for 20+ years until she retired at age 79.
During her full life, when she wasn't working, she spent much of her time gardening, traveling the world, volunteering at the Jefferson Center and the Roanoke Visitor's Center, and visiting with her dear friends. She loved spending time with her family and doted on her two grandchildren. Her sense of humor and strong political opinions will be remembered by all who knew her well.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Carilion Hospice Care and Helping Hands Home Care. Most importantly, they would like to recognize the love and support that her dear friends provided her and the family while she was ill.
A private celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, St. Francis Service Dogs, or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.