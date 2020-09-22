1/1
Edith Alice Hildebrand
Hildebrand

Edith Alice

September 20, 2020

Edith Alice Hildebrand, 91, of Kingsport, Tenn., died on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, at Asbury Place at Kingsport after an extended illness.

Born in Rochester, New York, she resided in Kingsport most of her life. She was a 1947 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a 1951 graduate of Emory & Henry College. Edith was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. Music was a big part of her life. She played the dulcimer, piano, violin, and guitar. Edith loved arts, crafts, sewing, and cooking.

Edith was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Hildebrand.

She is survived by her spouse of 63 years, David C. Hildebrand of the home; daughters, Carol Matherly of Johnson City, Vickie Varnon of Kingsport; son, Larry Hildebrand of Kingsport; grandchildren, Ashley Rhoten, Josh Matherly, Nicole Trammel, Courtney Varnon, Logan Winegar, Shelby Mullins, Brandon Varnon, Larry Hildebrand Jr.; brother, Robert E. Northrop (Jo) of Kingsport; brother-in-law, John Hildebrand (Tootie) of Salem, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating. A private graveside service will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Habitat for Humanity, 750 East Main Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
(423) 378-3134
