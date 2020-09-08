1/1
Edwin W. Terry
1946 - 2020
Terry

Edwin W.

November 28, 1946 -

September 5, 2020

Edwin Wayne Terry, 73, widower of Dona Mills Terry, to whom he was married for 52 years, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late Kermit E. Terry and the late Ruth Carrie Cummings.

Ed worked for many years as a communications technician and was a veteran of the Army Reserves. He was a master woodworker who could create amazing art. He had a love for carving, gardening and animals of all kinds.

He will be remembered and missed by his daughters and their spouses, Heather Clary (Alexander "Smitty"), Kristi Zerull (Michael), and Kimberly Lane (Keith); grandchildren, Callie, Cameron, Gavin, and Trevin; as well as numerous friends.

In honoring Ed's wishes there will be no services held for the public.

You may honor Ed's life by making a donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24012 or to the animal rescue or your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
