THORNTON
Emma Ann King
November 20, 1943
September 14, 2020
Emma Ann King Thornton, 76, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Skyline Manor in Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lilly King.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Archie Kirby Thornton; sisters, Susie Walter of Bedford, Virginia Haines of Winston-Salem, N. C., Vergie Marsh of High Point, N. C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Judy King, and Burke and Shirley King; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
The Thornton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.
