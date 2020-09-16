1/
Emma Ann King Thornton
1943 - 2020
THORNTON

Emma Ann King

November 20, 1943

September 14, 2020

Emma Ann King Thornton, 76, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Skyline Manor in Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lilly King.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Archie Kirby Thornton; sisters, Susie Walter of Bedford, Virginia Haines of Winston-Salem, N. C., Vergie Marsh of High Point, N. C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Judy King, and Burke and Shirley King; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Thornton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
