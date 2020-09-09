1/
Everette Thomas "Tom" Huddleston
1952 - 2020
Huddleston

Everette Thomas "Tom"

Everette Thomas "Tom" Huddleston, 68, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, A.T. and Rachel Smallwood Huddleston; sister, Kathy Huddleston Shrader; and a great niece, Casey Virginia Cooper.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of William Byrd High School

A celebration of Tom's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mountain View Church, 1121 Miller Lane, Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
