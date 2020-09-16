Ehlenfeldt
Frances McGhee
March 12, 1923
September 15, 2020
Frances McGhee Ehlenfeldt passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Salem, Va. She was born on March 12, 1923, in Belfry, KY.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Everett Kier officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
