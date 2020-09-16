1/1
Frances McGhee Ehlenfeldt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ehlenfeldt

Frances McGhee

March 12, 1923

September 15, 2020

Frances McGhee Ehlenfeldt passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Salem, Va. She was born on March 12, 1923, in Belfry, KY.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Everett Kier officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
540-389-5441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved