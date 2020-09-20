1/1
Gordon Grender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grender

Gordon

August 23, 2020

Gordon Grender, 90, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, leaving wife, Evelyn; sister, Jan Heiser with husband, Arlan and son, Jay; children, Andy and Ian, Cindy, David, and Diane; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Born in the upper midwest, died in the Appalachians, Gordon said in the meantime he did a lot of things, enjoyed many of them, had a wonderful family, and a good life. He was an award-winning professor of geology at Virginia Tech for many years. Gordon is warmly remembered for the books he recorded for his grandchildren's delight and for the native plants and wildlife habitat he nurtured in the backyard. He recommended to all planting a native shrub, and a long walk with someone you love.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
(540) 552-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved