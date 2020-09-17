1/1
Haskell B. (Kackie) Harley
1927 - 2020
Harley

Haskell B.

September 13, 1927

September 15, 2020

Haskell B. (Kackie) Hartley, 93, of Roanoke, entered into her Heavenly Father's home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Ray and Claudia Burton; husband, George Hartley; sister, Marie Chocklett; and brothers, Elwood, Donald and Douglas Burton; and a nephew, Michael Ridenhour.

Kackie retired from the C&P Telephone company at age 55. She was a longtime and charter member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. Her greatest pride and joy was her family.One of her biggest pleasures was taking them to Myrtle Beach every year. Because of her marvelous sense of humor she was known for her ability to always find something to laugh about in any situation. She was a great lover of nature (even when it was just observing from a window) and despite the pain of her recent days, she always remembered to say thank you. God has truly received an angel into His kingdom of Heaven.

Surviving are her devoted daughters, Carol (John) Fuller, and Bonnie Cecil; grandchildren; Christina Che' Reczek (Kane) Reczek, Todd (Sara) Powers, Travis (Jackie) Powers; great grandchildren; Lauren Wilson, Corey Powers, Ava Powers, Kane Philip Reczek, Kaden Reczek, Jocelyn Powers, and Jordyn Powers; nephews, Mark Chocklett, Shannon, David, Scott, and Kevin Burton; special friends, Rosemary Palmer and Jean Warren.

Services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Simpson Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Simpson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
