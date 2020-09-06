1/
Hazel Iris Albert
Albert

Hazel Iris

September 24, 1926

September 3, 2020

Hazel Iris Albert, age 93, of Blacksburg and Vinton, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on September 24, 1926, to the late Clarence "Tenny" and Blenna Cassell Albert.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Callie Jones (Bill), Hilda Guynn (Don), and an infant sister, Nellie Virginia Albert.

She was a member of Centennial Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), McCoy. Hazel worked at the National Bank of Blacksburg and then retired from Virginia Tech. She is survived by her five nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Sifford Cemetery, Parrott with the Rev. Gary McCoy officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
