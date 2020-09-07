1/1
Helen Carter Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEAVER

Helen Carter

September 4, 2020

Helen Carter Weaver, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020.

She was the daughter of the later Hammond L. and Ollie Dooley James. Helen was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert O. Carter Jr. and Curtis Weaver, and son, James Carter.

Surviving is her daughter, Jeanne Carter Leftwich; grandson, Jeremiah Leftwich; and other family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA 24179
(540) 982-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved