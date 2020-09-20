Lake
Helen Dickerson
December 29, 1924
September 18, 2020
Helen Dickerson Lake, of Salem, Va., went to Heaven at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.
She was born in Saltville, Va., and lived almost 96 years. She loved life, and everyone loved her. She was famous for making the rolls at Tarpley's.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence Lake; and her sons, David (Judy) and Ken (Peggy).
Her surviving family includes her children, Brenda (Bob), Jim (Carolyn), Lynn (Etta), and Jerry (Debbie); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of Helen's life will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020, with a period of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Brandon Ayers will officiate.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.