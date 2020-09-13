1/1
Hester Johnson "Tip" Brads
September 10, 2020

Hester "Tip" Johnson Brads, of Natural Bridge Station, Va., went home to our Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Dennis "Den" Brads. She also follows her parents, John Armstrong Johnson and Katie Austin Johnson; brothers, Robert, Sam, Ross, Jasper, Andrew, and Ward; and sister, Betsy Claytor.

She is survived by one daughter, Serena "Rena" Brantley (Gary) of Amherst, Va.; three dearly loved grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jessica), Nicholas (Christy), Robert (Shannon); and six precious great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Noah, Bailey, Alaina, Levi, and Zeke. She leaves behind dear sisters, Beulah Ruble and Mary Tomlin; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Tip worked for over 45 years for Burlington Industries in Glasgow, Va. She loved to bake and could make the best fresh apple cake and coconut pies. She was a lifelong member of Arnolds Valley Southern Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Glasgow Cemetery, Glasgow, Va. with the Rev. Donald Stine officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arnolds Valley Southern Baptist Church, c/o Helen Reynolds 71 McDaniels Lane, Natural Bridge, VA 24578.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to both Heritage Green Assisted Living and Centra Hospice, both of Lynchburg, Va. for their loving care extended to Mama and our family.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glasgow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harrison Funeral Home
714 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450-2235
(540) 463-2912
