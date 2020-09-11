1/1
Hunter Ellett Slaughter
SLAUGHTER

Hunter Ellett

September 7, 2020

Hunter Ellett Slaughter, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital from complications related to lung cancer.

He is the younger son of the late John Robert "Bob" Slaughter Sr. and Margaret Leftwich Slaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Laura Camm Slaughter.

Surviving Hunter is his brother, John R. "Bob" Slaughter Jr. (Judy) of Warrenton, Va.; niece, Ashley S. Iszard (Andrew) of Alexandria, Va.; nephew, John R. Slaughter III (Amy) of Daniel Island, S.C.; his aunt, Virginia Slaughter of Central, S.C.; and many cousins and forever friends.

Hunter grew up in the Raleigh Court area of Roanoke and graduated from Patrick Henry High School. He loved playing many sports but excelled in basketball. Hunter attended Chowan Jr. College, now Chowan University, and Virginia Western. His professional career was spent in the banking industry and most recently he worked part-time for TAP of Roanoke.

Those who knew him will miss Hunter's wit, his devotion to family, work colleagues, and his pets, as well as his life-long enthusiasm for Virginia Tech, the Detroit Lions, and the Atlanta Braves.

A private family inurnment service will take place at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. A celebration of Hunter's life is being planned for a later date.

As a tribute to Hunter, memorial donations in his name may be made to The National D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
