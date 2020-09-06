1/1
Irene Elizabeth Starkey Maygarden
MAYGARDEN

Irene Elizabeth Starkey

September 4, 2020

Irene Elizabeth Starkey Maygarden, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on Friday, September 4,2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Marvin E. Maygarden; her parents, Raymond and Irma Starkey; and siblings, Robert Starkey and Virginia Beckett.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy Phelps and husband, John Phelps; granddaughter, Ashley Alger and husband, Brooks; and great grandchildren, Henry and Audrey, Allison Eaves and husband, Kevin, and Austin Phelps.

Irene attended Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, West Virginia and also graduated in 1953 from the McMillan Hospital School of Nursing and had a rewarding career as a registered nurse retiring in 1992 from Fairfax Hospital. She enjoyed caring for family and everyone, traveling the United States and Europe with Marvin, and cooking and baking. Irene was actively involved in the Women of the Church at the various Presbyterian Churches she attended as well as the Hunger Mission Group at RCPC.

The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at Brandon Oaks Nursing Care and Rehab Center who were her extended family for the past three years.

A memorial service will be conducted at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Andrew Whaley officiating. Interment will be held at a later date where she will be placed with her husband at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hunger Mission Group at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
