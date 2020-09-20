1/1
Irene Harris Marshall
Marshall

Irene Harris

September 18, 2020

Irene Harris Marshall, 99, formerly of Willis, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quenton Milze Marshall; parents, Recy and Effie Harris; sisters, Geneva Maxwell and Marie Myers; and nephew, Michael Harris.

Irene was like a second mom to her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with them and taking them places. She was a dedicated member of the Rebekah Lodge #77, the Floyd Ladies Auxiliary P.M. #7, and the Homemaker's Club as well as Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and Topeco Church of the Brethren. She poured her heart into all that she did.

She is survived by her brother, Reecy Lenard Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Varner and Pastor Ted Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Maberry Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Maberry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA 24091-2321
(540) 745-2121
