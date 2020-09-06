SALTEN
Irmgard Cecilia H.
March 13, 1925
August 30, 2020
Irmgard Cecilia H. Salten of Roanoke, Virginia, came to be loved by so many, living to the age of 95, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
She was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in 1925 to Emma and Al Hawranek. Irmgard grew up with her sister, Liselotte, to whom she remained close throughout her life. After World War II, she married her childhood sweetheart, Norbert Salten, and they were blessed with a daughter, Evelyn "Evie" Salten Shura. In 1955, Irmgard, Norbert, and Evie emigrated from Germany to Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada where they lived for many years.
In the late 1960s, the Saltens emigrated again, this time to Richmond and subsequently Chesapeake, Virginia. In those years, Irmgard embraced life in the United States and eventually became a proud U.S. citizen. Irmgard and Norbert enjoyed 50 years of loving, devoted marriage. They lived life to the fullest, traveling together and exploring the country, as well as spending quality time with their beloved grandchildren. She has been called Irmchen or Oma by name and "adorable" and "precious" in nature. Irmgard was a talented hostess and especially enjoyed preparing traditional German sweets for her family and friends.
She has lived most of her adult life in Virginia, especially cherishing the beauty of the Roanoke Valley and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Many friends have said Irmchen was "a truly wonderful lady" and that those who knew her were "blessed to have her shining as long as she did."
In her younger years, Irmchen was committed to serving as a volunteer for the Red Cross, she donated her energy to the Ronald MacDonald House and helped with Good Samaritans. Additionally, she enjoyed pottery and singing with the German Group. Her joy and enthusiasm for her family was substantial and rooted in dedication. She loved keeping her grandchildren during the summers when they were young. They spent memorable moments all together at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.
Irmgard Salten was preceded in death by her parents; sister; and husband, Norbert.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn (Bob) Shura; and grandchildren, Cornelius Kinsey, Macye Maher (Alex), and Asheley Kinsey (Catherine); as well as her great-grandchildren, Beckett, Harper, and Leisel Maher, and Evelyn and Davis Kinsey. Irmgard Salten leaves a legacy, thus she will be remembered and cherished forever.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Evelyn Shura at 326 Larboard Drive, Moneta, VA 24121, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritans Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, or at the website www.goodsam.ca
re. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.