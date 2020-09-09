1/1
James Andrew Hickson
Hickson

James Andrew

July 21, 1940

September 7, 2020

James A. Hickson, 80, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Monday September 7, 2020. James was a union carpenter for over 50 years and taught the apprenticeship carpenter class. James was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Teresa Maxey Hickson; brothers, Alvin and Robert C. Hickson; and children, James A. Hickson Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Hickson.

James is survived by his wife, Patricia Hickson; daughter, Sharon Gray and husband, Reggie; Pat's son, Jamie Phillips and wife, Marie; grandchildren, Jordan Gray, Devin Phillips, and Emily Phillips; brother, Marvin Hickson; sister-in-law, Peggy Hickson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clay Dalton officiating, interment will follow services at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service time. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540)366-0707.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
