James Anthony "Jim" Staley
1940 - 2020
STALEY

James Anthony

February 13, 1940

September 13, 2020

James Anthony Staley, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

Born on February 13, 1940 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of the late George Logan Staley and Audrey (nee' Kern) Staley. A childhood polio survivor, Jim was known for his self-starting work ethic and entrepreneurial efforts. He ran a bait supply business and a lawn mowing service by the age of 12. Jim graduated from Garrett (IN) High School. He studied engineering, attending Indiana University/Purdue University - Fort Wayne, and Tri-State College (now Trine University) where he was the captain of the tennis team and sang in the glee club.

Jim married Kay Kennedy on May 23, 1964. He worked in various positions during his 32 years at Indiana Michigan Power Company. Jim was also self-employed as an electrical contractor for 20 years. In retirement Jim drove a school bus for nine years. He served the Lord in various capacities in church, school, 4-H, and the Lion's Club. Jim enjoyed caring for his lawn, home, cars, and dogs. He and his wife, Kay, moved to Roanoke, Va. in 2011 where they were members of Bonsack Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School class.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 56 years, Kay; his devoted daughter, Jill Salas; and his faithful dog, Ben, all of Roanoke, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Ritchey of Maricopa, Ariz.; grandson, Nathan Crandell (Lauren Owens) of Virginia Beach; step-grandchildren, Timmothy Crandell Jr. (Sondra) and Star Crandell, all of Virginia Beach, and Jason Crandell (Nettie) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; nine step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Pichan; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son-in-law, Jaime Salas; and brothers-in-law, Wendell Ritchey and Eugene Pichan.

The family wishes to thank all the devoted staff at Amedysis Hospice, as well as the friends and staff at Bonsack Baptist Church, especially the Seekers Class.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bonsack Baptist Church Music Ministry, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-6033. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
