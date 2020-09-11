1/1
James Richard Mohler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mohler

James Richard

May 15, 1936

September 9, 2020

James Richard Mohler, age 84 of Rocky Mount, Virginia died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 15, 1936, a son of Jay and Elizabeth Mohler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mohler.

He graduated from Louisville High School, Louisville, Ohio and attended Manchester College, North Manchester, Ind.

Surviving are his three children, Diane Fabec (Ed) of Chesterland Ohio, John Mohler (Debby) of Brooklyn, Miss. and Jim Mohler (Jan) of Boones Mill, Va.; six grandchildren, Jim Germ, Andrew Germ, Jay Mohler, Julia Mohler, Jason Harrison and Zac Harrison; and three great-grandchildren, Audrey Germ and Austin Germ and Gage Harrison. Also surviving him is a long-time companion in Rocky Mount, Shirley Beckner.

Funeral services will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in an outdoor private family service with the Rev. Andy Duffy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of James Mohler to The Nursing Program in care of the Franklin County High School, 700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount, Va.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Antioch Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved