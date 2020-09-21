WOOD
James Richard
September 19, 2020
James Richard "Dick" Wood, 77, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Betty Wood of Arkansas.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Wood; sister, Jane Wood of Arizona; and brother, John David Wood of Arkansas.
We would like to thank Dr. Twardy and staff of Blue Ridge Cancer Center for seven years of care and the kind loving care of Carilion Hospice in his last days.
There will be no service due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.