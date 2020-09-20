Jim and I go way back to the days when he worked at the Kollmorgen Electro-Optical business in Northampton, MA. I was the one responsible for his transfer to the Kollmorgen business in Radford, Va. For many years thereafter we would get together for lunch or dinner or at his house high on the hill. I fondly remember some interesting experiences with Jim over the years. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. With deep felt sympathy, Jim Eder

Jim Eder

Friend