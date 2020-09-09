1/1
James Warren Thomas Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Jr.

James Warren

March 25, 1929

September 5, 2020

James Warren Thomas Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Salem, Va., to James Warren and Hattie Wade Thomas Sr.

He retired in 1992 after 44 years (October 1947 - May 1992) with Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke, Va. James also served eleven years in the Naval Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jane G. Thomas.

James is survived by his two sons, Dr. James Robert Thomas, MD, PhD and wife, Dr. Terri Hymel, MD, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Jeffrey Hunter Thomas and wife, Pamela, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Morgan Thomas and Natalie Jo Thomas; special nephews, Jerry, Tim, Jay, and Jimmy; several cousins; and special cousin, Ruth Wade. With deepest gratitude from the support of friends and neighbors Arthur and Shirley Grant, Buddy Clark, George Dent and the many others.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved