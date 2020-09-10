1/
Jeannie H. Rollison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROLLISON

Jeannie H.

September 1, 2020

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Jeannie H. Rollison of Blue Ridge, Virginia, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 69 after a long and courageous cancer battle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Mae Howard, and her brother, Jerry Howard.

Jeannie is survived by her beloved husband, Terry; her daughter, Gina and her husband, Dale; her daughter, Kimberly and her two children, Natasha and Belinda; and her son, Bryan. She is also survived by three brothers; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and cousins.

Jeannie lived a very full life by volunteering and sharing her beliefs in The Lord with all who would listen, even with some who would not. She had a passion for sewing and creating beautiful things. Jeannie loved traveling, good food, cooking, and a good margarita! Above all these things, however, she loved her family the most.

Jeannie will be missed and remembered always for her loving and caring personality.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Immediately after the service ends, a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Parkway Church on the Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Rogel Cancer Center Foundation, University of Michigan at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/302706. Donations in her name may be sent to Dr. Gary Hammer. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
luncheon at Parkway Church on the Mountain
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
I want to express condolences to Jeannie's family on behalf of our 1968 graduating class of Johnson County High School. Our prayers are with you.
John D. Payne
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved