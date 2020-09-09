1/1
John Douglas Lyons
1936 - 2020

LYONS

John Douglas

August 24, 1936

September 8, 2020

John Douglas Lyons, 84, of Daleville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

He was born on August 24, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Gwendolyn Lyons. John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Hensler Lyons; sister, Diane Beaty; and brother, Patrick Lyons.

He graduated from Western Michigan University, retired from Marathon Oil Company with over 40 years of service, was a lifetime member of the Edgewood Lions Club, and was a Past District Governor.

John is survived by his wife, Linda Williams Lyons; daughter, Kristy Mattingly and husband, David; son, Kevin Lyons and wife, Naomi; daughter, Kerry Abrams and husband, Rob; seven grandchildren; sister, Barbara Lamb and husband, Dave; and extended family, Don and Amy Williams and son.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Father Stephen McNally officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 12 noon at the funeral home. Private burial will follow service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 362-1237
