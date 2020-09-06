ROBINSON
John William
June 29, 1941
August 31, 2020
John William Robinson, 79, of Radford, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. John was a proud United States veteran having served in the United States Army for 21 years and the United States Navy for 10 years and was a member of VFW Post #776 and the American Legion. He retired from Volvo Trucks with 26 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jewell Robinson; and sister, Dorothy Duncan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pansy M. Robinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Pam Robinson of Radford, and David and Donna Robinson of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Drema Minnick, and William and Carolyn Minnick; special nephew, John W. Robinson; many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Stike officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
The Robinson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com