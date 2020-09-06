1/1
John William Robinson
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
ROBINSON

John William

June 29, 1941

August 31, 2020

John William Robinson, 79, of Radford, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. John was a proud United States veteran having served in the United States Army for 21 years and the United States Navy for 10 years and was a member of VFW Post #776 and the American Legion. He retired from Volvo Trucks with 26 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jewell Robinson; and sister, Dorothy Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pansy M. Robinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Pam Robinson of Radford, and David and Donna Robinson of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Drema Minnick, and William and Carolyn Minnick; special nephew, John W. Robinson; many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Stike officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Robinson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com



Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Pansy so sorry for your loss you are in my prayers
Pandora Crider
Friend
