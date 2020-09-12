1/1
Kenneth Anthony Darden
1927 - 2020
DARDEN

Kenneth Anthony

September 9, 2020

Kenneth Anthony "Tony" Darden, 92, passed away at his home in Radford on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wilson and Nina Graham Darden; daughter, Bette Bryant Darden; and sister-in-law, Shirley Darden.

Tony is survived by his wife of 72 years (poor Helen), Helen Bryant Day Darden; sons, Kem and Day (poor Helen); granddaughters, Katie Day (Derek) and Mary Lee (Nick); great-grandkids, Wyatt and Bryant; big brother, Graham Sr.; nephew, Graham Jr.; and special cousin, Chink.

Tony was a bird in this world. He served his country in the Navy and Marines. He was a lifetime member of Grace Episcopal Church where he served as trustee on the vestry and was the "Pancake Supper King" for over 50 years. He was the merchant of the Bear Market and Sportsman for 30 years, served on the First & Merchants Bank Board, and was appointed to the Virginia Boxing Commission by Gov. Dalton. Tony was also a member of Va. May Lodge #38 A.F. & A.M. for over 70 years and was a Kazim Shriner. He finished his career working with his good hunting friend, George Harvey and then it was off to selling Tony's Trinkets at the flea markets for 20 years. Many, many thanks to the members of Grace Church, the friends of the Darden family, for all their love, support and wonderful meals, and to the Medi-Home Hospice Team… what a wonderful crew of people. Thanks for taking such good care of Papa Tony.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in West View Cemetery in Radford with the Rev. Dr. Kathy Kelly officiating. Members of VA. May Masonic Lodge #38 will conduct Masonic graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Grace Episcopal Church, 210 4th St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Darden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
