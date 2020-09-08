1/1
Lawrence William Boitnott
1932 - 2020
BOITNOTT

Lawrence William

March 23, 1932

September 4, 2020

Lawrence William "Larry" Boitnott, 88, was peacefully called to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home in Botetourt County, Virginia.

He was born on March 23, 1932 in Boones Mill, Virginia to Bud and Ethel Boitnott. Larry graduated from Boones Mill High School in 1950, earned his Science Degree from Ferrum College in 1953, and a Master's Degree in Horticulture from Virginia Tech in 1974. He also served in the United States Navy for two years and was the co-founder of Creative Nursery & Landscapes, Inc.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen; his four children, Lorrie Lawson of Salem and her husband, Wayne, Linda Ellis of Salem and her husband, Kenny, Tim Boitnott of Roanoke, and Lisa Vest of Roanoke and her husband Scott; his eight grandchildren; and his four or five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Maddie Prillaman and Elsie Taylor; brother, Robert "Bobby" Boitnott; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Ethel Boitnott; his brothers, Buddy Boitnott, Richard "Butch" Boitnott, and Harvey Boitnott; and his sister, Rachel Stewart.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel on 604 in Botetourt County. Friends may call from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will follow at the Glade Creek Cemetery in Botetourt County, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International or to the Botetourt Kiwanis Club. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
