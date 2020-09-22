Struckmeyer



Lee A.



September 19, 2020



Lee A. Struckmeyer, MD, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, of natural causes.



A resident of West Chester, Pa., she was born in April, 1929 on Day Avenue in Roanoke, Va. as Doris Lee Arnold. A member of First Baptist Church, she was a graduate of Jefferson High, Roanoke College, and the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.



She is survived by her husband, Fred, and sons, Seth, Eric, and Matthew, with whom she has two grandchildren.



The outdoor service will be held at Grove United Methodist Church on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 a.m.



