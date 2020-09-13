1/1
Leroy H. Wright
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright

Leroy H.

November 4, 1934

September 7, 2020

Leroy H. Wright, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.

He retired from State Amusement Co. Inc. and continued part-time with the same company up until his passing. Leroy also worked part-time at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharron (Malcolm) Lewis of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Almarie Deenie Chavis, Baltimore, Md.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a devoted nephew (like son), Jonathan Wright; and a devoted niece, JoAnne E. Poindexter.

A public viewing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private celebration of life will be held with burial at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-344-1271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 12, 2020
Sharron Lewis
Daughter
September 12, 2020
I have been fortunate to have known Leroy for most of my life. He was always a hard working man and a good friend. My condolences to your family. I will always have great memories of you. May you rest in peace.
Basil Bratton
Friend
September 12, 2020
I am sorry for your passing it has been a while since I saw you but rip leroy....
Lisa Barnett
Family
September 12, 2020
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. May the wonderful treasure fill your hearts with love and bring you peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time.
Peggy Land
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL HAVE MY SYMPATHY, Rip my friend
Linda Daniel
Friend
September 11, 2020
Beloved Family,

"The spirit of a loving heart will live in memory"
Thinking of you as you remember the love, as you mourn the loss, as you celebrate the life of a respected gentleman. May God grant you peace.
Angeline Long Jones
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Leroy was a fun loving person, always had a smile and cheerful hello when you saw him. RIP Leroy and say hello to all of the friends who went before you!
Sandra Barlow
Friend
September 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Antoinette Hatten
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved