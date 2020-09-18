Weikle
Lucille Clara
November 7, 1925
September 15, 2020
Lucille Clara Weikle, 94, of Salem, Va., left this earth for her eternal home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Clara was born on November 7, 1925, in Narrows Va., daughter of the late Sidney and Elsie Johnston. She is also predeceased by her husband, Harold Weikle Sr.; two daughters, Sue Ferguson and Barbara Weikle; son, Sidney Ferguson; grandson, Kevin Ferguson; daughters-in-law, Kay Ferguson, Nancy Ferguson, and Karen Weikle; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Lawhorn Allen; brothers, Monk Johnston and James Johnston; as well as sisters, Mae Mann and Artie Riddle.
Left to mourn her passing include three sons, Jerry Ferguson, Harold Weikle Jr., and Samuel Weikle and wife, Tammy; grandsons, Hunter Weikle and Melissa, Pierce Weikle and Mindi, Tim Ferguson and Katie, Shane Weikle, and Ben Weikle; granddaughters, Carol Lawhorn and Rodney, and Karen Dalton; great-grandchildren, Drew Lawhorn, Trevin Weikle, Tristan Weikle, Ava Weikle, Hunter Ferguson, Christian Ferguson, and Elizabeth Dalton; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mom was a homemaker in every sense of the word. Selfless, hardworking, and God-fearing describe her perfectly. She cared for every one of her grandchildren as they grew up. Sunday dinners were a tradition that she loved. All the kids and grandkids would gather in her house - the more the merrier for her. She loved to cook and bake, and would often make cakes to order for friends and neighbors. Her chicken and dumplings were world famous in our house. No one ever left her house hungry. Mom's happy place was always in her home, surrounded by family.
The family would like to give special thanks and acknowledge the nurses and staff of Friendship Manor for their loving treatment and support of our mom. Their staff was always dedicated, caring, and professional.
A period of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. However, due to Covid the, family encourages everyone to follow their own convictions for their personal health and safety. A private graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Ben Lockhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's memory may be made to your charity of choice
