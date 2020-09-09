1/1
Margaret Mary (Williams) Strong
1944 - 2020
Strong

Margaret Mary Williams

October 19, 1944

September 7, 2020

Margaret Mary Williams Strong, 75, of Pearisburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020, at her home. Margaret was born on October 19, 1944, in Stafford Springs, Conn., a daughter of the late William Joseph Williams and Mary Elizabeth Natale Williams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Natalie W. Sheridan.

Margaret was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Pearisburg, was long-time member of the Giles Country Club in Pearisburg and was an avid golfer.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Brian Allen Strong of Pearisburg; daughter, Julie Ann Strong (Travis) of Pearisburg; and granddaughter, Rain Smith. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret would wish donations to be made to the Giles County Animal Shelter. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Pearisburg on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Father Anthony Senyah officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Givens Funeral Home
110 South Woodrum Street
Pearisburg, VA 24134-1738
(540) 921-1650
