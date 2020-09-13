Barry



Martha Mary



March 17, 2020



Martha Mary Barry, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 98. Martha was the daughter of the late Richard Joseph Barry and Nellie Gill Barry. She is survived by numerous relatives and countless wonderful friends including Claire Newman.



Martha was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church and graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School. She was also a graduate of Roanoke College and National Business College. Martha was the executive secretary for the president of First National Exchange Bank for over 30 years.



A graveside service with Committal Rite will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Andrew's Diocean Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church.



