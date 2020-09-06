King
Melvin Louis
June 3, 1933
September 4, 2020
Melvin Louis King, 87, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. His wife of 62 years, Doris Eubank King, preceded him in death on January 29, 2020.
Born on June 3, 1933, to the late Thomas Elbert and Joyce Conner King, he was preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters, Inus King Hudson, Bertha King Dodson, E. John King, Evine E. King, Thomas A. King, Kenneth N. King, Mary Martha King, Arthur W. (Joe) King, and Norman B. King.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mike Hodges; his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Marla King; his grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Lauren Hodges, Amanda and Seth Houser, Jared King, Mark and Heather Hodges; his great-grandson, Daniel Hodges; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Melvin was devoted to his family whom he considered to be his legacy. He worked hard to give his children opportunities for success in life. He loved his grandchildren and joined in enthusiastically to help celebrate birthdays and holidays. He took great pleasure in such things as giving four-wheeler rides, hiding Easter eggs, and jumping up to dance at family music sessions. As they grew older, he was proud of their accomplishments.
As a young man, Melvin served in the United States Army for two years. He was a carpenter by trade and worked on several construction sites before taking a job in the maintenance department of Owens-Illinois, Inc. at their mill in Big Island, Virginia. Later, he retired from the same mill, which was then owned by Georgia-Pacific Corporation. He continued to use his carpentry skills throughout his life by remodeling the family home and working with numerous friends and neighbors to build their homes. He also helped to build the fellowship hall wing at Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
A love for farming began for Melvin at a young age when he worked alongside his father and brothers on the family farm. He achieved the F.F.A. State Farmer Award in high school and worked on several farms in the Buchanan area of Botetourt County. Later, he owned a farm, raising beef cattle, in Bedford. After retirement, he continued to farm with his son, Rick, which fulfilled a lifelong dream for both of them.
Melvin was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He also knew that a mountain ridge, the bank of a creek, the seat of a tractor, or the shade of the front porch were excellent places for worship.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Home Instead Caregivers, Gail Robertson and Funmbi Ogunseye for the care given to Melvin.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolence please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
