Nancy A. Gardner
Gardner

Nancy A.

September 6, 2020

Nancy A. Gardner, 72, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; sister Susan ZurSchmiede; children, Jenny Sutphin (John), Dan (Shannon LaSpina), Matt; and five grandchildren.

Nancy worked as a teacher in Montgomery County schools, and as a licensed professional counselor at New River Community Services and in private practice.

Condolences may be expressed online at McCoy Funeral Home. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The ALS Association-DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at webdc.alsa.org. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.


Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060-5427
(540) 552-3211
