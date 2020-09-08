1/1
Nancy Lue Benefield
1942 - 2020
Benefield

Nancy Lue

January 1, 1942

September 5, 2020

Nancy Lue Benefield, 78, wife of Gene Benefield, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Clara Johnson Morefield and the late Louis J. Morefield.

Nancy worked as the front cashier for 22 years at K&W Cafeteria, and prior to that was a cashier and bank teller for many years in the Roanoke-Salem area. Anyone who knew her knew that her favorite pastime was finding a great bargain at a yard sale.

In addition to her husband she will be remembered by her son, Emmett "Buddy" Hinkley; daughter, Donna Leigh Hinkley; grandson, Jordan Ensminger (Jenny); step-son, Drew Benefield; stepdaughter, Talina Gibbs; and brothers, Rondey Morefield (Jackie) and Fred Morefield (Kaye).

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Graves officiating. There will be a private inurnment following the memorial service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Carilion Hospice of Roanoke, 1615 Franklin Dr., Roanoke, VA 24016.

The service can be viewed live by going to our website and clicking on the You Tube link on our homepage.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
