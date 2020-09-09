1/
Neal Stanley King Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
King Sr.

Neal Stanley

September 6, 2020

Neal Stanley King Sr., age 94, of Wytheville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Thud Hill Farm, 214 Brushy Mountain Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. A social time will immediately follow with a meal being served. A private interment will follow at Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Speedwell, VA 24323. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thud Hill Farm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
(276) 228-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved