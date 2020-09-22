1/1
Norena Vivian Mills
1932 - 2020
MILLS

Norena Vivian

February 20, 1932

September 20, 2020

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Norena Vivian Mills of Roanoke, Virginia, left behind the pain and suffering of Mortal life on earth, for eternal peace and tranquility in Heaven, beside her Lord's side. She was born in Galax, Virginia, on February 20, 1932.

Norena met and married her husband of 67 years. He was a career military officer, so most of her life was spent traveling the world. As the wife of a career soldier, and mother of four children, she had little time for herself. Norena devoted all of her energy and time to her family being both mother and father for extended periods of time, especially during her husband's many deployments.

A military spouse's role is difficult and often underappreciated, luckily her courage, determination, strength and independent spirit allowed her to overcome every hardship and obstacle she encountered. In addition to her wonderful home cooked southern meals, Norena will best be remembered for her gentle smile, bright gleaming eyes and quirky sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, James L. Mills; son, Robert Gary Mills; daughter-in-law, Pam; sister, Lois McEleen; special aunt, Florence Edwards (Mama); cousin, Betty Jo Lockard; and grandchildren, Tammy Mills and infant child, Taylor Mills.

Norena is survived by her sons, Dennis J. Mills and Keith A. Mills (Beth); daughter, Toni Mills Pearson (Ken); grandchildren, Tara Mills Machado (Esteban), Robert Gary Mills Jr., Callie Mills, Kyle Mills, Sydney Mills, Seth Mills, and Brianne Vivian Pearson, who never left her Nana's bedside during the last weeks and days of her life; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her faithful, loyal, and constant companion, Gracie May.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. Douglas F. C. Keffer officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.


Published in Roanoke Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
