Koudelik-Jones
Paige Rachelle
December 12, 1976
September 12, 2020
Paige Rachelle Koudelik-Jones, 43, of Salem, Va., gently passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home with her daughter, Madison Paige Jones, her husband, Tom Eritt Jones II, and her good friend, Sarah Chitwood by her side.
A native Texan, Rachelle began her career at Virginia Western Community College in 2003 as an adjunct lecturer in math and became an assistant professor the next year. In 2008, she became associate professor and took on the role of acting coordinator of Virginia Western Community College's Office of Institutional Effectiveness (IE). In 2011, she was named Dean of Institutional Effectiveness, and she led the College's very successful accreditation efforts until her passing.
Rachelle was truly admired by her Virginia Western Community College friends and colleagues, as is evident in the article the College published before her death. The wonderful tribute is located on Virginia Western's website.
While she was extremely committed to her work at Virginia Western, the prize of Rachelle's life was "Squish," her 15-year-old daughter Maddy, bright and ambitious just like her mother. Rachelle often said her "happy place" was traveling with Maddy to dance competitions and watching the light of her life perform on stage. Rachelle and Squish also shared a love for music, movie nights curled up on the couch and board games with snacks galore.
She wa preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Jean Dahlke Koudelik. Rachelle is survived by her daughter and husband; her father, Thomas Louis Koudelik; her sister and brother-in-law, Lindsey and Nathan Liles; her grandparents, Milton and Mae Dahlke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rachelle's family would like to extend a special thanks to Amy Anguiano, Amy White, Yvonne Campbell, Marty Sullivan, Lori Baker, Chris Porter, Carol Rowlett, and Elizabeth Wilmer for the help, kindness, and love they provided while Rachelle was under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice. Their presence made a difference. The family expresses deep gratitude to Good Samaritan Hospice for their devoted kindness and care. Loretta, Jamie, Kathy, Tracy, Lyn, Cindy and Allie will always hold a special place in our hearts
Rachelle's wish was not to have formal funeral services upon her passing. Rather, to celebrate her life, she wanted her friends and family to gather, make toasts, and enjoy being together.
A celebration will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. at Rachelle's home and be held outside at 1627 Sunset Avenue, Salem, Va. 24153.
Her family looks forward to having you share your stories about this amazing scholar, educator, leader, friend, and mom.
The family has created a College Savings Fund to help Maddy pursue her dreams after her high school graduation and honor her mother's legacy. You may visit the Paypal donation site "College Savings Fund for Madison Jones" https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8sCRoPHpxd.
In lieu of flowers, Maddy asks that you make a contribution to your favorite charity
in remembrance of her mother and in honor of the bond they share.
