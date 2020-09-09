1/1
Peggy Wray Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wood

Peggy Wray

February 3, 1938

September 5, 2020

Peggy Wray Wood, age 82, of Woolwine, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1938, in Winchester, Va., to Donald Vincent Shannon and Laura Ripley Shannon.

After graduating from Covington High School in 1957, Peggy moved to Roanoke to attend National Business College. She later took a job at the Franklin County Courthouse. In 1976 she began her career with Paul Crawford at State Farm Insurance. Peggy retired in 2014 with 38 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Glaten Wood of Woolwine; her daughter, Jennifer Wray of Rocky Mount; and her two grandsons, Brayden Walmsley and Cayson Walmsley who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time at their games where she made many friends. Peggy is also survived by her work family who she thought of as her own, Paul Crawford, Alison Vest, Kristin Bradner, Teresa Crawford and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local Humane Society, SPCA, Animal Shelter or the Woolwine Rescue Squad. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, with the Rev. Chris Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Woolwine United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10205 Woolwine Highway Woolwine, VA 24185. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved